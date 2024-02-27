Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 36,410 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $363.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.