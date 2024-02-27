Contrasting PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetroChina and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina N/A N/A N/A $0.71 1.11 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion N/A $36.62 billion $4.12 4.29

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than PetroChina. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.0% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PetroChina and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 7 0 2.78

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $15.96, indicating a potential downside of 9.62%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than PetroChina.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina N/A N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 25.48% 35.31% 13.58%

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats PetroChina on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments. The Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource segment engages in the exploration, development, transportation, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, as well as is involved in the new energy resource business. The Refining, Chemicals and New material segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of refined and non-oil products, and trading business. The Natural Gas Sales segment engages in the transportation and sale of natural gas. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

