Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 265,131 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

