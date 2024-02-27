Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 613,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 236,696 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

CRBG opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

