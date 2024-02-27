Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

Corning stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

