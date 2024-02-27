CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,950 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $51,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

About CoStar Group

Free Report

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

