Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $57.57.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $272,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,864.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $272,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,737 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,864.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVLG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

