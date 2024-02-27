Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,759.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,667 shares of company stock worth $6,078,403. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

