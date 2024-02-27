Covestor Ltd Acquires 264 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

