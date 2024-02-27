Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 153.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

