Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

