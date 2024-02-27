Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in CNA Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,770,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

