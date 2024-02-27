Covestor Ltd Has $69,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

FITB stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

