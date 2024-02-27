Covestor Ltd Sells 1,131 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

ARI opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

