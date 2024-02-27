Covestor Ltd Sells 1,299 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 235,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NFE opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

