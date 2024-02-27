Covestor Ltd Sells 234 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Loews by 316.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.9 %

L stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

