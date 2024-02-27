Covey Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.4% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,050,682 shares of company stock worth $420,351,741. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.77. 4,416,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $494.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.