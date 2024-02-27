Covey Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 6.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Copart by 419.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57,047 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 121,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 133,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Copart by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 400,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 200,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,268. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

