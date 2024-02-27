Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.