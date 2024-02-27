Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 22,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $625.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCAP

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.