Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 22,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $625.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCAP
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.