Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Oppenheimer

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

