Critical Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Versus Systems and NerdWallet are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -3,663.96% -121.77% -87.94% NerdWallet -1.97% -3.24% -2.77%

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million 1.46 -$21.76 million ($99.52) -0.02 NerdWallet $599.40 million 2.15 -$11.80 million ($0.16) -105.93

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Versus Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

