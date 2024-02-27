Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.050-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.78.

Crocs stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.24. The company had a trading volume of 341,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,885 shares of company stock worth $5,637,641. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

