Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 62 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Croda International Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 161.08 ($2.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,741.92 ($60.15). The company had a trading volume of 565,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,618. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,813.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,792.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,527.34, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.
About Croda International
