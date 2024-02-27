Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 62 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Croda International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 161.08 ($2.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,741.92 ($60.15). The company had a trading volume of 565,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,618. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,813.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,792.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,527.34, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

