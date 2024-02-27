Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.86 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $33.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

