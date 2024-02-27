CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get CS Disco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CS Disco

CS Disco Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $430.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 103.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.