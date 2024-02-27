Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

