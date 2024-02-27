CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $0.25 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00046013 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

