CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. 900,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

