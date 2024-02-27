DA Davidson Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $58.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Q2 Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. 94,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,340. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

