Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Dacotah Banks Stock Performance
DBIN stock remained flat at $32.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. Dacotah Banks has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.
Dacotah Banks Company Profile
