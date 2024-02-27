Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBINGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

DBIN stock remained flat at $32.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. Dacotah Banks has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile



Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans.

