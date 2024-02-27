Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 6.4%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. 307,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,378,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

