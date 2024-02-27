Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 10.8%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 386,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 421,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.1 %

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,781 shares of company stock worth $240,660 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

