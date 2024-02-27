Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Tops $345.18 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.73 or 0.00038286 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $345.18 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00143372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005409 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,884,069 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

