Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.91. 621,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,520. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

