DEI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.35 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $145.35 million and $641.60 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00129774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm."

