DeltaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $12,314.53 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

