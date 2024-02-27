Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

DNLI stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

