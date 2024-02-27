Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

