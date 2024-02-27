Dendur Capital LP Has $29.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dendur Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,633 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 3.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $29,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.5 %

FMX stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.15. 479,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,372. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.