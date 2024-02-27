DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

