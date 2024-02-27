Desjardins Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

WCP stock opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,123 shares of company stock valued at $155,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

