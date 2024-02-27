Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DEO opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

