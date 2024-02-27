Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

