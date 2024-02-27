Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

