Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $168.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

