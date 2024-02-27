DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
DNP stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
