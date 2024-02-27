Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$82.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Docebo traded as high as C$74.19 and last traded at C$73.98, with a volume of 26883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.68.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Docebo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO

Insider Activity at Docebo

Docebo Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total transaction of C$615,600.00. 42.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.