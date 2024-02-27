Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 729.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,514 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.