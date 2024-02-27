Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.82.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.81. 274,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.45. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

